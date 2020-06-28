Back in April 2018, Aardman announced that they were in the early stages of developing a sequel to Chicken Run, and then virtually nothing of the project was mentioned, until now. The long-awaited sequel won't be flying into cinemas but will be streaming worldwide on Netflix. Released 20 years ago in 2000, Chicken Run essentially was a stop motion remake of The Great Escape with poultry. The chickens on Tweedys Farm discover the fate that awaits them, and the arrival of an American rooster named Rocky spurs the chickens to plot their escape. An instant hit with audiences, Chicken Run was Aardman Animations' first-ever feature-length project after winning a string of awards for their Wallace and Gromit shorts.

Netflix also released the first synopsis for the sequel which will find Ginger, Rocky, and the rest of the gang risking their freedom to stop a new threat to all chicken-kind.

“Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

Aardman co-founder Peter Lord added;

“Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run, so we’re delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we’ve found the perfect story. Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the film-maker, which means we can make the film we want to make – the one we really care about – and share it with a global audience.”

Mel Gibson voiced Rocky in the original film, he won't be reprising the character for the sequel as a new actor will be cast in the role. Aside from Gibson, it is believed that the majority of the original cast will be back. Production is set to start next year with ParaNorman director Sam Fell calling the shots from a script by original writers Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. There are no details on when the film will arrive on Netflix, but it will be sometime in 2022 at the earliest.