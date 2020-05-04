Chris Hemsworth is back on our screens in the hugely entertaining action thriller Extraction, landing on Netflix last week the movie has become an instant hit with a record-breaking number of streams. Taking to Instagram to thank the fans, Chris Hemsworth has teased a follow-up could be in the works.

"Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction. You made it the number one film on the planet right now. Looks like it's gonna be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing. We are blown away by the response and the support, so on behalf of myself, the Russo brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you, guys. [There's] been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is, 'Who knows?' But with this kind of support, it's something I'd be pretty stoked to jump back into."

Produced by Hemsworth and Avengers directors Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, Extraction centres on Hemsworth gruff mercenary for hire as he's tasked to rescue the imprisoned son of a crime boss. Fully loaded with breathless action (and a 12-minute sequence that looks utterly exhausting), Extraction offers a sorely needed couple of hours of escapism. I think it's fair to say we could all use a bit of that at this particular point in time.

While Netflix doesn't make a habit of releasing numbers for their original content, they are estimating more than 90 million views on Extraction in its first month. How they have reached that number remains a mystery, but based on the reception the film has received thus far, it is entirely plausible. Meanwhile, Hemsworth's return as The God of Thunder will be slightly delayed, Thor Love and Thunder (along with other Marvel titles) will be pushed back a few months owing to the pandemic. Thor Love and Thunder will now hit cinemas on February 11, 2022.

Extraction is available to stream on Netflix.