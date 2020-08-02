We've not heard much about the new Scream movie in a while, but the wait for news has been worth it as another original cast member is returning. Courtney Cox is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the as-yet-untitled Scream sequel.

Plot details are under wraps, but taking a wild stab in the dark, a new killer (or killers) will don the iconic Ghostface mask to bring terror to Woodsboro once again. Cox will join fellow co-star (and former husband) David Arquette who was previously announced as being back as the affable Dewey Riley. Scream 5 will mark the first entry in the franchise not to be directed by the late great Wes Craven. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett aka Radio Silence will be directing the new movie, and here's what they had to say about the return of Gale Weathers.

“We can’t imagine ‘Scream’ without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ saga".

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the first movie, and I'm sure the plan is to have Scream 5 out in the world to celebrate that landmark milestone. According to multiple sources, Neve Campbell is also in talks to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, but it remains unclear to what extent her involvement in the sequel will be, Scream is famous for its pre-titles cameo victim. Previously, Drew Barrymore and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been ruthlessly dispatched before the opening credits roll. Could one of the legacy characters finally meet their end at the hands of Ghostface? Only time will tell.