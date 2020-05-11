Fans of Dan Harmon's cult comedy Community could finally see their hearts' desire with the long hoped for movie version of the beloved sitcom. While updates on the potential film have been scarce for many months, all six seasons were recently added to Netflix, and people all over the world have had time on their hands to binge-watch. Speaking to The Wrap, Harmon has revealed that "conversations" are happening, but fans should keep expectations "nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised".

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen. I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

It has been five years since the final season landed on Yahoo, which is in itself still something of an oddity. When Community was axed after five seasons, it was Yahoo that came to the rescue. However, Yahoo wound up losing more than $40 million trying to get into the original content game, but we got our sixth season of the longstanding #SixSeasonsandaMovie matra. It's not just the addition to Netflix that has revived hope of a movie, at the beginning of the lockdown Joel McHale and Ken Jeong started The Darkest Timeline Podcast, and a full cast (including Donald Glover yet minus Chevy Chase) reunion via Zoom for a charity table read on the way.

We'll have to wait and see if a return visit to Greendale is on the cards, but we should have more of Dan Harmon's other creation, Rick & Morty, back for more episodes later this year, maybe. All six seasons of Community are available to stream on Netflix.