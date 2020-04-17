If you were wondering how on earth Denis Villeneuve was planning on fitting the sprawling story of Dune into one movie, you no longer have to wonder. The Arrival filmmaker has announced that his Dune will be split into two movies, and if those early still are anything to go by, these films are going to look stunning. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Villeneuve revealed why

"I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.It’s a book that tackles politics, religion, ecology, spirituality—and with a lot of characters. I think that’s why it’s so difficult. Honestly, it’s by far the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life."

Denis Villeneuve is well versed making bold science fiction with Arrival, and the divisive Blade Runner 2049. The acclaimed filmmaker won't be stopping with two movies, Villeneuve is also producing a spin-off TV series that will debut on Warner's streaming service. Dune: The Sisterhood is currently in development, and speaking to Empire last year, here's what Villeneuve had to say;

"The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series."

Based on the epic book series by Frank Herbert, Dune is no stranger to adaptations, David Lynch famously struggled to fit the mammoth story into a singular film. Even his three-hour director's cut left scenes on the cutting room floor. Back in 2000, a six-hour mini-series, Children of Dune, featured James McAvoy and Susan Sarandon.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Dune Part 1 is still on track for release on December 6.