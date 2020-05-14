The Coronavirus Pandemic has forced the vast majority of the entertainment industry into a temporary hiatus with an uncertain future ahead. However, one series that won't be delayed is the second season of The Mandalorian. Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek recently confirmed that there is a wealth of completed projects what won't be affected.

“We have a certain amount of inventory that we’ve got, particularly for Disney+, that is still fuelling the machine. It’s important to know that pre-production, the development phase, can still happen during these times of lockdown. And post-production can still happen. So it’s only films that are mid-stream, right in the middle of production. Take, for example, The Mandalorian – [that] was shot before COVID really hit, so we’ve been in post-production, and there will be no delay on Mandalorian. Same thing for Black Widow, which is coming out in November.”

Production on the second season of The Mandalorian was finished in March under the expected shroud of secrecy associated with all Star Wars projects. We recently learned that Robert Rogriguez (Sin City, Alitta Battle Angel) had directed at least one episode of the upcoming season, and the exciting addition of two new cast members. Rosario Dawson will be guest-starring as Ahsoka Tano, and Katee Sackhoff will be reprising her role as Bo-Katan Kryze. Best known for starring as Starbuck in the Battlestar Gallactica reboot, Sackhoff voices Kryze on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and will be making the jump to live-action for The Mandalorian.

The first season recently wrapped for UK fans who waited to watch the series, and despite most of the main plot points being spoiled, The Mandalorian is a thoroughly enjoyable slice of episodic Star Wars. Even if The Rise of Skywalker wasn't your cup of tea, The Mandalorian offers something that should restore your faith in the Disney era of Star Wars. That said, it is by no means the best thing on Disney+, that honour goes to The World According To Jeff Goldblum which scores 10 Goldblums out of a possible 10 Goldblums.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will land on Disney+ in October.