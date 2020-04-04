Hot on the heels of the news that Disney has set new release dates for all forthcoming Marvel projects, and Artemis Fowl bypassing theatrical and premiering on Disney+ this summer, another high-profile movie has been handed a lengthy delay. The Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise was meant to dock into cinemas back in October 2019, but it was pushed to prime summer with July 24, 2020, as its revisited release. However, that's no longer the case and Jungle Cruise is on the move again.

I still maintain that with Jumanji 2 out mere months after Jungle Cruise was meant to be in cinemas gave Disney concern. Two jungle-themed Dwayne Johnson movies out within two months of each other, even The Rock's mighty box office clout might struggle with that. Based on the popular theme park ride, Jungle Cruise will be sailing into multiplexes later than planned, to be precise, an entire year later. The potential franchise starter has been pushed back by 12 months and will now be released July 30, 2021. By the time Jungle Cruise does start its theatrical run, it will be pushing two years since it was originally due to launch.

Summer 2021 is already shaping up to be jam-packed with blockbusters, in addition to many rescheduled titles from this year, Mission Impossible 7, Minions: Rise of Gru, and the third solo adventure for Tom Holland's Spider-Man are all due for release, currently. Presently, it remains unclear if movies that were forced to shut down production will be able to meet their respective release dates, for now, it's not possible to sure of when regular service will resume.

Disney is by no means the only studio looking at long delays for tentpole movies. Universal recently confirmed that Fast & Furious 9 was going to be delayed by a year, and Paramount pushed A Quiet Place Part 2 to September and moved Top Gun: Maverick from July to December.

Jungle Cruise will be released worldwide on July 30, 2021.