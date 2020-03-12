Hot on the heels of Universal's decision to move Fast & Furious 9 to next year, Disney has postponed the releases of Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers. In a statement released to The Wrap, a Disney spokesperson had this to say;

“As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and I wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of ‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ and ‘Antlers’ out of an abundance of caution. We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date."

The live-action remake of Mulan was on-track for an $80 million opening weekend following positive screenings for critics. Mulan is the only Disney project to be delayed so far, New Mutants and horror-thriller Antlers were acquired from the Fox merger. The road to New Mutants getting to cinemas has been a difficult one, to say the least. Directed by Josh Boone, the X-Men spin-off was set for an April 2018 release, the horror-tinged teaser got fans excited, but no movie emerged. Reshoots, reediting, and release date changes, New Mutants seemed doomed to be dropped off on Disney+ or Hulu. However, a new trailer arrived earlier this year and a new release date of April 3, but that's no longer the case.

Cinemas across the world could face mandatory closures to reduce the risk of spreading Coronavirus; it's happened in China, and Italy already with more countries set to follow. In the week since No Time To Die announced it was delaying James Bond's return by seven months, more than a dozen major movies have shifted their launch date. At this stage, I think it is fair to assume that the majority of all the summer films will be delayed in some capacity.