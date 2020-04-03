Ever since Disney decided to push the release of Black Widow, Marvel fans have been wondering when the first movie (and indeed the rest of) Phase Four would arrive. Well, wonder no more as Disney has officially announced the new release dates, and as expected, there are significant delays.

First up, Black Widow was just over a month away from landing in cinemas when its release was forced to delay over the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite some optimistic speculation that the movie might debut on Disney+, Black Widow will now be released on November 6. It is worth noting now that all revised dates here are susceptible to change further should the need to keep cinemas closed extends. If November 6 sounds like a familiar date for a Marvel movie that's because it was the release date for The Eternals. Starring Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington, The Eternals is now set for release on February 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings was due out on February 12, 2021, but The Eternals has that date now, so Shang-Chi moves to May 7. Sam Raimi returns to Marvel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which shifts from May to November 2021. Meanwhile, Thor Love and Thunder moves out of 2021 and has landed a new February 18, 2022 release. Black Panther 2 remains unchanged at May 8, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 is pushed two weeks to July 8, 2022, to make room for the rescheduled Indiana Jones 5.

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan has been moved to July, but it remains unclear if cinema chains throughout North America (and the rest of the world) will be open for business. While Fox titles New Mutants, and Antlers have yet to be dated, Disney's Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh, will no longer be released theatrically. Based on the books by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl will debut on Disney+ later this year.