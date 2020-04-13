As Disney continues its quest to produce a live-action remake to their entire animated back catalogue, they just might have gone too far. Presumably made similarly as The Lion King using photorealistic animation, Disney is planning a 'live-action' redo of their Robin Hood for their streaming service, Disney+. Much like The Lion King, Robin Hood has no human characters, and no motion capture/performance was used to create the photorealistic animals.

Disney sure does love the live-action remakes of their animated classics. While Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King all struck big at the box office, the overall response has been decidedly mixed. However, even if you're a fan of Disney's live-action remakes, Robin Hood feels like it has the potential to be Disney's Cats. If you've never seen Disney's Robin Hood, all the characters are animals; Robin is a Fox, Marrion is a Vixen, Little-John is a Bear, Prince John is a Lion, and so forth. As the plan is to keep the remake a musical with anthropomorphic animals, I'm not sure we can class The Lion King as a technical win to be confident that Robin Hood won't give a generation of children nightmares.

The project was already in development before the pandemic forced an industry hiatus. Carlos Lopez Estrada (Blindspotting) has been hired to direct the new Robin Hood with a script from Kari Granlund. Having penned the script to the recent Lady and the Tramp 'live-action' on Disney+, Granlund certainly has the experience with adapting beloved animated classics. Meanwhile, Disney recently revealed that the long-delayed adaptation of Artemis Fowl would no longer be released in cinemas in May. Instead, the Kenneth Branagh helmed movie will debut on Disney+ sometime over the summer making it the studio's first high-profile titles to bypass a theatrical release.