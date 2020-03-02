Following the thrilling conclusion of season 12, fans of Doctor Who were left on a cliffhanger, and the revelation that Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord will be back later this year. After skipping festive specials aside from the 2019 New Year's one-off, Doctor Who will be back on over the festive period will The Doctor doing battle with the Daleks once again. The episode title was revealed as Revolution of The Daleks, and showrunner Chris Chibnall teased what we can expect from the extended special.

"We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did. But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise, we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year."

Without spoiling too much for those who haven't seen it, the history of The Time Lords was forever changed with dark revelations coming to light. While I'm sure many fans will be less than thrilled with the big change to established history, it was a bold move from Chibnall and rounded off a vastly improved run of episodes. We've had a brilliant new Master, a new/old Doctor, Cybermen, and the long-awaited return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness. The writing has been especially strong with more attention to a series arc than the "of the week' approach for Chibnall's first run. It has yet to be confirmed that Revolution of the Daleks will be broadcast on Christmas Day, but if it does it will be the first time since Peter Capaldi's exit in 2017 that Doctor Who has aired on Christmas Day.

Jodie Whittaker recently confirmed she'll be returning for a third full series that will arrive sometime next year.