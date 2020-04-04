Dwayne Johnson has revealed that tentative plans are in motion to put together a sequel to last year's Hobbs & Shaw. Johnson made the announcement during a recent Instagram Q & A session where he said;

"We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it, [We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go."

I feel confident in saying that "the direction" will include wisecracks and action aplenty. The first spin-off to the blockbuster franchise grossed a very respectable $760 million at the worldwide box office, while below the $1 billion the last two Fast and Furious sequels have generated, it was more than enough to get a sequel off the ground. Meanwhile, the main franchise was due to release the ninth instalment next month ahead of the supposed final instalment that was scheduled for release next year. However, owing to the ongoing pandemic, it was announced that Fast & Furious 9 would be delayed by a whole year to April 2021. Vin Diesel broke the news a couple of weeks ago via social media;

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

It's not just Fast & Furious 9 that we'll have to wait an extra year for, Disney recently set new dates for a wealth of movies including Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise. The adaptation of Disney's popular theme park ride (still feels like an odd combination of words) has moved from July 24 this summer to July 30, 2021.