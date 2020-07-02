The bestselling game franchise Fallout is heading to the small screen with a live-action series coming to Amazon Prime. Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will develop the series adaptation which has already landed a full-season commitment from Amazon Studios. The first game hit the shelves back in 1997, armed with a movie-quality story, Fallout unfolds in a post-apocalyptic California in the year 2161. Over its 20 plus years the franchise has evolved, but its popularity remains unwavering with numerous spin-offs and sequels. Speaking to Deadline, here's what Joy and Nolan had this to say about the Fallout series.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Amazon's Albert Cheng added;

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life. We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

The deal with Amazon marks the culmination of more than a decade's efforts for gaming companies Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. A Fallout TV series has been discussed for more than ten years; the enormous budgets needed to bring this world to life was often a point of contention. However, we are living in the age of high-quality TV shows with movie sized budgets, and Fallout finally has the chance to be adapted in a suitable style. Naturally, there's a case to be made for the games offering an entirely entertaining narrative experience, but that's a whole other matter.

Todd Howard (Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios) revealed that the long search to find the right creative minds was over the instant he spoke to Joy and Nolan.