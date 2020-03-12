Shortly after news broke that Paramount has delayed the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part 2, Universal has confirmed they're pushing Fast & Furious 9 by 11 months. Initially, Universal had stuck to their May 22 release for the action sequel, but as the world battles Coronavirus, the decision has been made to delay the movie until April 2021. Franchise star and producer Vin Diesel took to social media to make the announcement.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

Previously, Diesel had been vocal regarding keeping the original release date shortly after No Time To Die was pushed back to November. A lot can change in a week, and as the world is facing a real-life pandemic, the reality is that thousands of cinemas will be closed for some time. Universal previously dated April 2021 for the release of the tenth and final instalment of the main franchise. Several high-profile productions have already been forced to shut down temporarily, and it could be a while before Fast 10 can go before the camera.

The list of delayed movies is growing by the day, at the time of writing it remains unclear if Disney will be moving Mulan or Black Widow from their current dates. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. F9 will be released on April 2, 2021.