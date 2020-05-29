The following article contains mild spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows season 1.

The hapless yet lovable vampires of What We Do in the Shadows will return to continue their quest for world domination, or at the very least Staten Island. Based on the cult movie from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, FX has picked up What We Do in the Shadows for a third season. The series follows vampire trio Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja, their housemate Colin Robinson (an energy vampire), and Nandor's familiar Guillermo. Loaded with the same humour that made the film an instant cult favourite with fans. The first season even included a cameo from Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, and Jemaine Clement reprising their roles as Viago, Deacon, and Vladislav respectively.

While the live watch viewership is almost the same year on year, the second season has enjoyed a massive jump in catch-up, and on-demand services. Nick Grad, president original programming at FX, made the announcement about the renewal.

"We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows. Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV."

Starring Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén, UK fans can catch the second season of What We Do In The Shadows on BBC Two starting from June 11 with double episodes. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi is going to be a very busy man over the next few years with a wealth of projects on the horizon. He completed filming on Next Goal Wins before the pandemic, he's returning to Marvel to write/direct Thor Love and Thunder, plus the small matter of a brand new Star Wars movie.