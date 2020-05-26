The 90s have ended all over again as Schooled isn't just out for summer as ABC has cancelled The Goldbergs spin-off after two seasons. AK Michalka reprises her role as Lainey Lewis from The Goldbergs (along with several other cast members) as she leaves her rock n roll dreams behind to return to her hometown to teach music. Adam F. Goldberg took to Twitter to make the announcement, much to the disappointment of his followers.

"I'm breaking protocol, but wanted the @goldnerds to hear it from me. @SchooledABC won't get a season 3. Big hugs to our brilliant cast, crew & writers. I'm beyond grateful to Karey Burke and @ABCNetwork for giving us 35 episodes to show that teachers like CB are the real heroes."

Schooled started as a backdoor pilot during the fifth season of The Goldbergs. A serious retooling later and Schooled was on the fast track and launched last January to positive reviews and a solid viewership. Created by Marc Firek & Adam F. Goldberg, Firek served as showrunner for the first run but stepped down for its sophomore season being replaced by producer Tim Doyle. However, Doyle's time on the show was short as he exited over 'creative differences' after 13 episodes with Vanessa McCarthy & Tom Hertz stepping in to complete the season. Historically, TV shows with difficulties behind the scenes and low ratings don't tend to be seen as a good investment from networks.

I have thoroughly enjoyed Schooled, any show that gives Tim Medows (Principal Glascott), and Bryan Callen (Coach Miller) lead roles should have lasted six seasons and a movie. Sadly, that is not to be, and the recent season 2 finale has brought the series to an abrupt end. On the upside, The Goldbergs was renewed for an eighth season, so we should see some of the Schooled cast again.

UK fans can catch Schooled and The Goldbergs on E4 on Wednesday nights.