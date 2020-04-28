Scholastic Entertainment and producer Neal H. Moritz are bringing Goosebumps to the small screen with a brand new live-action series. Based on the bestselling books by R.L. Stine, the new series will serve as a reboot to the recent Goosebumps movies, but we will be seeing plenty of Stine's iconic creations. Scholastic Entertainment President, Iole Lucchese, issued a statement via Deadline and had this to say about the new series;

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

Neal H. Moritz, who produced both Goosebumps films and the new series added;

“I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike.”

The first film starred Jack Black as Stine in a spooky romp for the whole family, while it didn't quite fulfill its potential, Goosebumps was just enough fun. However, the sequel opted to religate Black to a cameo (likely added in reshoots) and failed to recapture the winning elements of the first movie. Back in the early 90s, Goosebumps was adapted into a TV series that spanned more than 60 episodes. The episodic format is ideally suited to Goosebumps, and with Nickelodeon reviving Are You Afraid of the Dark? It's a great time for scary anthology shows aimed at youngsters.