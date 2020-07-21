While it might look like your average Saturday morning cartoon, the adventures of Harley Quinn and her chums are definitely not for youngsters. Kaley Cuoco leads an impressive voice cast as the titular agent of chaos in one of the most surprisingly good TV shows of last year, The second season recently concluded on Warner Bros' DC Universe streaming platform, and now more fans can bask in its brilliance as both seasons are heading to HBO Max.

All 26 episodes will land on HBO Max on August 1st and with any luck a swift season 3 renewal. Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) gives zesty life to Harley, freshly dumped by The Joker (voiced by Alan Tudyk) she finally decides she's done with the Clown Prince of Crime and is going to strike out on her own. Aided by her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and a ragtag team of misfits including King Shark (Ron Funches), Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale), and Clayface (Alan Tudyk). Quick aside, the ever wonderful Alan Tudyk does great things with his roles as The Joker and Clayface, the latter is a comedic masterpiece.

The first season recently aired in the UK on E4 with the second season due before the end of the year. Sadly, at the time of writing, Harley Quinn has yet to be renewed for a third run, which to anybody who has seen it, makes no sense whatsoever as it is easily one of the most well-received DC TV shows with heaps of praise and a loyal fanbase. Now that more eyeballs can see it and fall for its profanity-laced violent charms, that third season pick-up is all the more likely.

Finally, if you want more DC-based madness starring Alan Tudyk then look no further than Doom Patrol, it's another fine example of DC pushing boundaries with some of their more unusual offerings. If you're willing to go with it, Doom Patrol could be your new favourite thing.