Hayley Atwell is well versed in completing dangerous tasks as Peggy Carter, but she'll be putting all her skill to the test as the latest cast member to join the next two Mission Impossible sequels. Confirming the news with a heartfelt message, Atwell will be the female lead for the next two Missions joining Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg.

“To have gone from a classical play in the west-end to an audiobook recording of a great new novel to a Disney/Marvel animation and now the female lead in a huge action franchise is the kind of variety that fuels my curiosity and keeps me learning and striving to be better and do better. I can’t wait to start sharing this adventure with you. Mostly in the form of effusive, sweaty ranting about stunt training while spontaneously vomiting with excitement/exhaustion. Lucky you.”

Earlier this year it was revealed that Paramount had struck a deal with writer/director Christopher McQuarrie to helm the next two movies. The sequels will be shot back-to-back released a year apart, and will undoubtedly push the franchise famed for its elaborate stunts to new extreme limits. Last summer's Fallout not only managed to be the best film in the 20-year-old franchise, but it's also the highest-grossing with $791 million taken worldwide.

Frequent Tom Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie proved to be the perfect fit for Mission Impossible having directed both Rogue Nation and Fallout. Before McQuarrie returned for Fallout, each entry of the franchise had been directed by a different filmmaker. While this worked to keep the action series fresh, McQuarrie has pushed Mission Impossible into exciting territory. Let's not forget that filming had to be shut down following a stunt gone wrong that left Cruise with a broken ankle. The scene in question was the thrilling rooftop chase in London, ever the professional, Cruise completed the stunt and shuffled off-camera to be tended by medics. However, the scene where he breaks his ankle ended up in the final cut.