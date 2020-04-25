The current season of HBO blockbuster Westworld might be winding down, but the hit series will be back as it's been renewed for a fourth season. HBO programming president Casey Bloys announced the news in a statement released via Deadline.

"From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

After another two years wait for new episodes, Westworld returned last month for its long-awaited third season. Showrunners Nolan and Joy promised radical change for season three, and they were not kidding. I won't spoil anything, but Westworld continues to be a ruthlessly unpredictable series. Based on the classic 70s film of the same name by Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park), the TV series adaptation was an instant winner with critics and audiences when it landed on HBO in 2016. While the first season underwent lengthy reworking during production, the wait proved to be more than worth it as Westworld was one of the best new shows of the year.

Last year, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan signed a five year deal with Amazon Studios to develop and produce TV shows and movies. However, their new lucrative deal with Amazon won't affect their existing deal with HBO, and the husband and wife duo will continue their showrunners' duties on Westworld. According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, Westworld plans to last six seasons. Fans of the show are used to long gaps between seasons; it remains unclear if the pandemic will delay the fourth season further. However, the stay at home situation the world finds itself in right now means there is plenty of time for Joy, and Nolan to crack the scripts.

Westworld is available on HBO Go, and on Sky Atlantic/Now TV in the UK.