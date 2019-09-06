Margaret Atwood's long-awaited sequel to The Handmaid's Tale is mere days away from hitting bookshops (and all good online retailers) all over the world. Arriving 34 years after The Handmaid's Tale was released, The Testaments takes place 15 years after the events of the original book.

Building on the success of their TV adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu has already optioned and is developing a series based on The Testaments. Aside from an estimated 800 fans that were mistakenly shipped the book more than a week early owing to what Amazon is calling a "technical error", plot details have remained a closely guarded secret. Some publications have gone live with spoiler-filled reviews, which should be avoided if you want to preserve the twists and turns. What we do know is that the story is told from three different narrators, the now grown-up Nicole who now resides in Canada, Aunt Lydia, and Offred's eldest daughter who was adopted by a family in Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale has long since exhausted its source material, the majority of the book was covered in the first season with the series forging new ground in Atwood's world. We can all agree that Hulu's series is a powerful (and timely) piece of drama with a fantastic cast led by the ever-brilliant Elizabeth Moss. For all its prestige, the recently concluded third season could help but spin its wheels (narratively speaking) with a slow burn pace that occasionally ground to a halt. Naturally, The Handmaid's Tale remains a compelling watch, and the already in the works fourth season will land on Hulu sometime next year.