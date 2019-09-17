The weekend battle for the top spot was a surprisingly close race with acclaimed newcomer Hustlers exceeding expectations. While It Chapter 2 held the top spot for a second week, arguably the real winner was the Constance Wu/Jennifer Lopez ensemble drama Hustlers.

Already a strong contender for next year's Academy Awards, Hustlers made it rain to the tune of an estimated $33.1 million. Released by STX Entertainment, Hustlers has toppled Bad Moms as the studios' biggest opening weekend. It Chapter 2 eased in its second frame yet with $39.6 million for the weekend, it was more than enough to hold first place. After ten days on release, Chapter One had generated more than $218 million in the US compared to Chapter Two's $152 million. While stranger things have happened, it now seems highly unlikely that the sequel will come close to the domestic haul of $327 million that its predecessor amassed back in 2017. Internationally, Chapter Two has grossed $170 million for a (current) global tally of $322 million which officially pushed the It franchise into $1 billion.

The only other wide new release was Warner Bros' The Goldfinch starring Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson, Nicole Kidman, and Finn Wolfhard. Highly expected to be in the running come awards season, the John Crowley directed drama fell drastically short of even the most modest of estimates. Landing in eighth place, The Goldfinch managed just $2.6 million for the weekend. Elsewhere in the top ten, Angel Has Fallen continues to hang on in there at number three adding $4.4 million for a domestic total of just over $60 million. By the time you read this, Angel would have surpassed the final total of London Has Fallen, so we should expect something else to fall for Gerard Butler to pick up in three years time. After five weeks in cinemas, Good Boys is proving to have strong legs at the box office. The Seth Rogan produced R-rated comedy has notched up more than $73 million domestically against a modest $20 million budget. Sadly, the rest of the world hasn't taken to these foul-mouthed youngsters as well with only $19 million generated thus far.

At this stage, all of us should accept that Disney's new take on The Lion King is never going to leave the top ten. Over nine weeks The Lion King has gathered more than $1.6 billion from audiences all over the world, dropping one place to fifth, The Lion King has made more than $534 million from the US alone.