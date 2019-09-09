After a couple of lacklustre weeks of holdovers and modest new releases, It Chapter 2 has brought the US box office back to life with a three-day opening of $91 million. The sequel to the 2017 monster hit, Chapter 2 has launched noticeably below the record-breaking opening weekend of its predecessor which amassed $123 million this time two years ago.

The return of Pennywise has big shoes to fill with Chapter One generating more than $700 million worldwide becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. While the $91 million debut is a little lower than expected, it's an excellent result for an R-rated film, and officially the second-biggest opening weekend for a horror. Internationally, Chapter Two floated to more than $94 million giving the sequel a global haul of $185 million for the weekend.

As no other wide release was willing to tussle with Pennywise, the rest of the top ten was made up of holdovers. After two weeks at the top, Angel Has Fallen (has fallen) dropped to second place taking $6 million for its third frame with a domestic total of $53 million. Good Boys slipped to third adding $5.3 million to its haul; the Seth Rogan produced comedy has currently notched up more than $66 million from US audiences. The Lion King shows no signs of leaving the top ten after eight weeks on release. Dropping one place to fourth, The Lion King has made almost $1.6 billion globally and will have no problem holding the title of the second-biggest movie of the year.

Faith-based drama Overcomer climbed one place to fifth with $3,7 million for its third frame for a current total of $24 million. Hobbs & Shaw hit a significant milestone over the weekend with the Fast & Furious spin-off reaching a global total of more than $700 million. While it won't reach the billion-dollar success of the last couple of Fast sequels, I'm sure it is more than enough for Universal to build a new franchise. After a few weeks on limited release, The Peanut Butter Falcon broke into the top ten thanks to a wide release. The drama starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson jumped from twelfth to seventh place with $2.2 million for the weekend.