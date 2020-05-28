It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will officially overtake ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet with FX picking Sunny up for a fifteenth season. Developed by stars Glenn Howerton and McElhenney, Sunny is best described by FX Chairman John Landgraf as “the first successful deconstruction and reconstruction of a sitcom.” Also starring Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and living legend Danny DeVito, Sunny won't be to everybody's taste, but it just might be one of the best sitcoms ever made. Speaking about how the current pandemic might be addressed in the new season, McElhenney had this to say;

"Well, we actually do have an episode...where we quarantine ourselves in the bar. I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that. When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!”

As to how much longer The Gang will be around for, McElhenney is only too happy to keep the show going as long as "people keep watching".

“How many years do I have on this planet? I’ll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It’s my dream job.”

While Sunny might have the longest-running live-action sitcom title, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet still has the most produced episodes with more than 430. I guess Sunny is going to have to stick around long enough to best that record. Meanwhile, Rob McElhenney's other show, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (co-created with Charlie Day and Megan Ganz), recently released a special quarantine episode. The Apple TV+ game-based sitcom was renewed for a second run ahead of the season one debut.

All fourteen seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are available to stream on Netflix.