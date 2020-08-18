Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has booked his first gig after filming on the long-running series comes to an end, Ackles is joining the cast of the third season of Amazon's The Boys. Ackles will play Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like superhero who fought in World War II and helped bring superheroes to the mainstream. The casting of Ackles brings him back to working with Supernatural Eric Kripke who is the showrunner on The Boys. In a statement about the casting, Kripke jested about working with his old friend. Kripke also confirmed what we all suspected for years, that Ackles smalls like warm chocolate chip cookies, I knew it!

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

Jensen Ackles is currently completing mandatory quarantine in Vancouver ahead of resuming filming the final two episodes of Supernatural. After 15 years, The Winchester Brothers are retiring from the family business with 320 episodes under their respective belts. Ackles' Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki is also heading to pastures news with the lead role in a reboot of Walker Texas Ranger for The CW.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Boys finally dropped its first trailer recently and revealed its revised release date. Push from its original summer launch; The Boys return for another sweary, shockingly violent, and utter bonkers season on September 4 with the first three episodes available. The remaining five instalments will be released weekly via Amazon Prime.