We might have to wait a bit longer before we see our favourite former assassin/dog enthusiast back in action, but we're getting more John Wick than previously expected. Production on the fourth instalment starring Keanu Reeves was delayed due to COVID-19, and is set to kickstart early next year. However, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer has revealed that when filming does start they'll be shooting two sequels back-to-back.

"We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

The events of Chapter 3 (Parabellum) left John worse for wear and seemingly teaming up with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King to bring down the High Table. It was always questionable if one single sequel could contain John Wick's vengeance, and the massive success of Chapter 3 has pushed the franchise into blockbuster territory. The nature of filmmaking as we know has had to adapt to working safely during the pandemic; the knock-on effect will be productions will take longer, and by definition more expensive. Back-to-back filming can go along way to saving vast sums of money, and it could well become more widely used rather than an exception like Avengers, Matrix, and more recently the Mission Impossible franchise.

John Wick mainstay Chad Stahelski will helm Chapters 4 & 5, and presumably, we can expect another outstanding supporting cast which surely has to find room for fellow Matrix co-star Carrie Anne-Moss. Reeves is currently reuniting with Moss in the long-awaited Matrix 4, production resumed back in June and is on track to meet its revised release date of April 1, 2022. It is going to be quite the year for Keanu Reeves in 2022 as John Wick Chapter 4 is set to arrive on May 27.