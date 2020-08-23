The virtual DC FanDome has seen plenty of revelations over the weekend with announcements, trailers, and new posters for a roster of DC projects. However, it was news that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League is going to be four hours long that was the most surprising. The Snyder Cut will debut on HBO Max sometime next year, initially, the film will be released like a mini-series in four hour-long instalments. However, it has raised one important question, how will those of us outside the US get to see The Snyder Cut?

Snyder took to Social Media to confirm that plans are afoot for fans all over the world to get the chance to see this highly-anticipated cut of the movie.

“To all my international fans, everyone watching all over the world, don’t worry if you don’t have HBO Max, we’re working on a distribution plan, so I promise you, you’re going to get a chance to see it.”

Snyder also revealed that he's working on a way of putting all four hours together so fans can watch it as one long movie.

“It’s going to be in four parts, one hour each. So four hours of Justice League is coming your way. We’re going to work out a way of bundling it together so you can watch it as a single film if that’s the way you want to experience it.”

The first full trailer was jam-packed with footage not seen in the theatrical cut, drastically improved special effects, a glimpse at Darkseid, and Steppenwolf no longer resembles a cut scene baddie from a PS1 game. The Snyder Cut won't be the last we see of Ben Affleck's Batman as he'll be suiting up one more time for The Flash movie. Affleck's Batman won't be the only Dark Knight Barry Allen will encounter in the multiverse as Michael Keaton will be reprising his Batman as well.

Justice League The Snyder Cut will land on HBO Max sometime next year.