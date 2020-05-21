The long-mooted Snyder Cut of Justice League is no longer the subject of myth as the fan campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has finally yielded a result. Justice League: The Snyder Cut will be released exclusively on HBO Max sometime in 2021, Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group had this to say;

“Thanks to the efforts of a lot of people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League. This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

As to what we can expect from the new cut of the movie, Snyder spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that this is "an entirely new thing."

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

Synder previously revealed that his cut runs at 214 minutes, which is more than 90 minutes longer than the theatrically-released movie. Warner Bros is shelling out a reported $30 million to complete the new cut and promises to deliver the definitive version of Justice League. To that end, I think I speak for many DC fans when I say we'd settle for a movie that's slightly better than what we got.

To call the version that landed in cinemas 'a bit ropey' would be an insult to perfectly functional rope all over the world. Joss Whedon came on-board to rework the script and complete filming, but the movie we saw looked wildly different from the trailers. From the colour palette to whole sequences missing, Justice League was a nightmarish assembly of studio notes. Shortly after the release, rumours circulated that a drastically different version of the movie was being put together by Snyder. DC fans and the cast steadily mounted the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, and all that work has paid off. I remain sceptical that The Snyder Cut will redefine the superhero genre, but the extended Batman v Superman was a vast improvement. At the very least, it's a chance to see the version of Justice League that Snyder set out to make from the start.