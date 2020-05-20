As any fan of Justin Roiland & Dan Harmon's Rick & Morty knows, a long gap between new episodes is a regular occurrence. While we would love nothing more than a faster turnaround on new adventures, the wait has always been worth it with the show pushing its high standards to the limits. The recent fourth season was split into two parts of five-episode apiece, a move that is fully endorsed by co-creator and star Justin Roiland.

“I’m glad that they did the split because I’m always looking at some kind of alternate, new media way to release the show since it is mostly binged. I think most people binge the show after it’s online somewhere. That’s pretty standard for the way things are nowadays. It’s not like appointment television. Some people still do that, but most people are like, ‘When is it available for me to watch on my schedule?'”

As to when season five will be with us, here's what Roiland had to say;

“I think it’s largely dependent on how quick the episodes can get produced. I know season five is mostly in the can. They’re still gonna be reworking when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process. I believe if they have the full ten episodes, they’ll release them without a split, but I honestly have no idea. That’s kind of a question that’s outside of my jurisdiction. They do what they think is best for the show.”

Finally, Roiland also suggested a potential new way for Rick & Morty to be broadcast.

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event. I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I’m sure whatever it is will be the right decision.”

One new episode a month might not suit the binge-watch times we live in, but it sure would make each episode an event in itself. Meanwhile, Roiland's latest animated creation Solar Opposites recently dropped its first season on Hulu, swiftly becoming their most watch new show. There are no details yet on a UK broadcast date for Solar Opposites, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.