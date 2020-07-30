A new Green Hornet animated series is coming to us from super-geek Kevin Smith with the iconic character getting an update. A live-action reboot of the franchise is said to be in development, but Smith's animated series seems to be on the fast track. According to Empire, "The re-imagined Hornet will be the son of the original, Britt Reid, working alongside the daughter of Kato. And far from being a sidekick, she'll be a proper co-lead with the hero. It'll be set in contemporary times and feature a high-tech take on their vehicle, the Black Beauty."

While his movies of late might not be to everybody's taste, Smith has a solid history in comic-books writing stories for Daredevil, Green Arrow, Batman, and in 2010 he released a Green Hornet story based on his rejected script for the live-action movie. In more recent times, Smith has been working on a new He-Man animated series for Netflix which is due to land sometime next year. Speaking about the new Green Hornet series, here's what Smith had to say;

"It’s an honour to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters! We’ll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer."

