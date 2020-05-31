Since Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) vacated the director's chair, the long-gestating sequel to cult classic Labyrinth has been short on updates. However, the project now is moving forward with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson taking the reigns. Naturally, a belated follow-up to a beloved cult classic such as Labyrinth is bound to ruffle some feathers with fans. There is a strong case to made for the need for a sequel of any kind to something as universally adored as Labyrinth.

Perhaps the most significant point of contention is going to be the recasting of David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King. While nothing is known about the potential plot to the sequel, it would be nigh impossible to continue the world of Labyrinth without Jareth. On the positive side, it's a fantasy realm and changing the appearance of The Goblin King could be plausible (even if it's unadvisable). As to who might take on that role, it is difficult even to speculate an actor who could fill Bowie's infamous codpiece. That said, some fans believe that Tilda Swindon is a perfect choice, and they make a compelling case.

The initial kneejerk reaction to a sequel to Labyrinth is understandingly a hard no, or an exhausted sigh over another beloved creation being belatedly revived. However, I would like to submit to you that The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance is a masterpiece. The work of The Henson Company and director Louis Leterrier (that's right, the guy who made Anaconda) on the Netflix prequel series was unprecedented. The Henson Company will be involved in the Labyrinth sequel as producers, so there is some hope that all our concerns will be unfounded.

Before he successfully brought magic into the MCU, Derrickson's CV (with one notable exception) was almost exclusively horror-based with The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and Deliver Us from Evil. We're still trying to forget that Hellraiser: Inferno was a thing that happened. Derrickson's notable exception from horror (before Doctor Strange) was the Keanu Reeves led The Day The Earth Stood Still remake. It's not a bad film per se; it's a perfectly serviceable sci-fi flick, it's just not hugely memorable. Derrickson recently parted ways with Marvel over those most frequent of things, "creative differences". It is a huge shame to lose Derrickson from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but his replacement in Sam Raimi is too tantalising to be anything other than excited for the sequel.