Shortly before the pandemic, Disney announced that a spin-off series from its monster box office hit Beauty & The Beast would be heading to Disney+. Josh Gad and Luke Evans will be reprising their scene-stealing turns as LeFou and Gaston in an as-yet-untitled limited series that will be set before the events of the movie.

In a recent interview with Collider, Luke Evans has offered fans itching to see more Gaston and Le Fou an update on the series.

"Now, we’re in fully-fledged development. The second and third episodes have been written, and we’ve heard some of the music by Alan Menken. We’re just so honoured to have him on board, writing the music, which is extraordinary, in itself. We feel so lucky to have this talented group of people creating a story about two much loved and much-hated characters, but that’s the excitement. There are a lot of questions about where we will start? What will we tell? !ho are these people? When you visit them, where will they be? So, it’s going to be a really fun experience. Me and Josh are literally vibrating with excitement to shoot it."

While a big-screen sequel seems inevitable, I am much more in favour of a Gaston & Le Fou fronted spin-off. I'm well aware of the fact the live-action remake wasn't aimed at me, but all the glossy. special effects and autotune in the world won't replace the original animated classic as the definitive Disney version. That said, the bouncy chemistry between Gad and Evans was unquestionably the saving grace of the remake, more of that, please.

Meanwhile, fellow Disney+ spin-off series Falcon and The Winter Soldier is due to re-start production later this month. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are back in action following the aftermath of Endgame; the highly-anticipated Marvel series will be delayed from its original August launch to an as-yet-unspecified date. Falcon and Winter Soldier was announced along with Loki, WandaVision and Hawkeye as Disney+ exclusives that will see a host of original cast members reprise their respective roles.