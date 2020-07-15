Mike Flanagan has revealed that the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House will arrive on Netflix on schedule later this year. Back in April, Flanagan confirmed that The Haunting of Bly Manor had wrapped filming before all productions were forced to shut down to combat the spread of Coronavirus. Almost three months on from those comments and Flanagan has offered another update on its progress.

"I don't expect it to be delayed one bit. We didn't really miss a step, believe it or not. We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions. We had a couple of weeks where we had to kind of figure out how to continue post remotely. But my post team cracked it real fast, and we've been doing everything on these virtual sessions."

As to when The Haunting of Bly Manor will be released on Netflix, there's still no official date, but Flanagan was keen to reassure fans that it will be this year.

"I think Netflix, they haven't announced when it's coming out. They've got their own plan. But we've been jamming through post. It's been going great. It's definitely later this year. It's not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything's on schedule."

The Haunting of Hill House launched just in time for Halloween 2018, so it is perfectly reasonable to assume The Haunting of Bly Manor will hit Netflix around mid-late October. While many of the cast members from Hill House will be involved in some capacity, The Haunting of Bly Manor is a new story with new characters set in a new supernatural powered house. Meanwhile, Flanagan is remaining ever-busy and is currently developing a movie adaptation of Stephen King's Revival. Doctor Sleep might not have found an audience theatrically, but Flanagan's stunning take on King's sequel to The Shining is without question an underrated masterpiece. If you haven't seen Doctor Sleep yet, the three-hour Director's Cut on Digital and Blu-ray is well worth tracking down.