Released back in 1997, Guillermo del Toro made his English language film debut with the underrated creature feature Mimic. 23 years on and Mimic is getting a small screen reboot with Resident Evil director Paul W.S Anderson helming the pilot and producing the series with Jim Danger Gray (Orange Is the New Black) serving as producer and showrunner.

The original movie starred Mira Sorvino, Josh Brolin, Charles S. Dutton, Doug Jones, Giancarlo Giannini, F. Murray Abraham, and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus in an early role. A terrible virus is running riot in Manhattan with the common cockroach carrying the disease that's targeting children. In a bid to stop the outbreak, Dr Susan Tyler (Sorvino) and her team of entomologists create a mutated breed of cockroaches (Judas breed) that have been designed to kill the infected insects. However, three years later, the Judas breed didn't die out, they've evolved into human-sized creatures. While not a huge box office success, Mimic spawned two straight to DVD sequels.

Miramax TV's Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television, had this to say about the series;

“Miramax TV couldn’t be more thrilled to be in business with Paul Anderson, Jeremy Bolt and Jim Danger Gray on Mimic. Paul is one of the leading filmmakers of his generation in the world of science fiction, and we are excited to bring a bold new take on this classic title to life in television that will make your skin crawl, scare the hell out of you and speak loudly to these strange times we all find ourselves in. I couldn’t think of a better writer to bring this world to life than Jim Danger Gray, whose work I’ve admired for a long time.”

Guillermo del Toro's painful experience making Mimic is documented in detail on the director's cut Blu-ray in a shockingly honest commentary. Del Toro hasn't been shy about how little he enjoyed his first American movie, so much, so it very nearly prevented him from making any further films in the US. Thankfully, that's not the case as del Toro returned to Hollywood five years later to make Blade 2.