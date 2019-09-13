In a turn of events that has been a long time coming, MoviePass announced that it is shutting down their subscription service effective from September 14.

The story of MoviePass has as many twists and turns of near farcical extremes that will one day make for an entertaining TV series. MoviePass has been around since 2011, but it was the $9.99 for unlimited movies that were its proverbial iceberg that struck the sinking blow. Back in August 2017 when the offer was launched (and quickly amassed more than 3 million users via its app), it seemed impossible for MoviePass to make any money. To cut a very long story short, MoviePass imposed several restrictions on the ever-changing unlimited plan. They tried going to one movie a day, increasing the price, 3 films a month. When none of that worked they started limiting which films you could see, then they just flat out locked users out of their accounts so they couldn't book tickets. By August this year, MoviePass had shed more than 90% of its subscribers and was still leaking money.

The loses might have been reduced had they not set up their own outfit to make original movies (MoviePass Ventures). It remains unclear what will happen to the films they had at various stages of production. Late last year Bruce Willis signed a three-picture deal with MoviePass, but as they're responsible for the panned John Travolta Gotti biopic, I doubt Willis will be too upset.

Here's the MoviePass statement in full.