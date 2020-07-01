As it becomes less clear when it will be safe for all movie theatres will reopen across America, Disney's live-action remake of Mulan and Christopher Nolan's Tenet are on the move again. Barely two weeks ago, Warner Bros finally announced they would be delaying the release of Nolan's new film Tenet by just two weeks. Throughout the pandemic, Tenet had remained steadfast in keeping its original mid-July release date, which in itself has proved to be a point of contention. While we all want a return to normal life, the reality of cinemas being open nationwide by mid-July seemed optimistic at best.

We're still a month away from Tenet's revised date of July 31st, but the decision has been made to push the release by another two weeks to August 14. As such, Disney's Mulan, Bill & Ted Face The Music, and many more have shifted their release dates accordingly. Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, Tenet will now arrive on August 12, and Disney's Mulan will follow on August 21st. Meanwhile, the long-gestating Bill & Ted sequel will land in cinemas on August 30th. AMC cinemas recently announced they were delaying the opening of their locations by two weeks owing to the release date rescheduling.

“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.”

In the UK, Cineworld and Odeon have also pushed their reopening dates by two weeks with a new tentative date of July 31st. We will have to wait and see what the next couple of weeks bring, but we could be looking at further delays.