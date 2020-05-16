NBC has renewed Good Girls for a fourth season with its creator Jenna Bans striking a new overall deal with Universal Television. Goods Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three hardworking suburban mums who are forced to break all the rules (and many laws) to get out of the dire circumstances life has thrown at them.

The mix of comedy, drama, and a trio of well-written characters has proved to be a stable performer for NBC, but it's on VOD and a lucrative deal with Netflix for international distribution that makes Good Girls a hit. Sadly, the recently concluded third season was cut short of its original sixteen-episode order owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Eleven episodes were completed before production was forced for shut-down back in March. Following her virtual reunion with the Parks and Recreation cast, Retta revealed that they were only "one scene shy" for completing episode twelve. On the upside, the first episode of season four is essentially finished with only one scene to shoot.

Meanwhile, executive producer and series creator Jenna Bans has signed a new overall deal that will see her stay with Universal Television for years to come. Speaking about the renewal of Good Girls and Bans' deal, Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe had this to say;

“All studios need to be in business not just with the most talented but with the most collaborative people that they can call partners. Jenna Bans checks both boxes. The international hit Good Girls is evidence of her tremendous skill as a writer and producer, and we count ourselves lucky to get to work with Jenna for the next several years.”

UK fans can stream the first two seasons of Good Girls on Netflix right now, there's no word yet on when season three will be available, but it should be sometime over the summer.