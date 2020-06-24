The signs were looking good that Lucifer's forthcoming fifth season wouldn't be the last with the creative team and core cast all signing up for a potential sixth run. Well, it's 100% official now as Lucifer will return for a sixth and definitely final season, Netflix took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final,"

Netflix saved Lucifer after Fox called time and gave the show a new lease of life with a ten-episode fourth season. The original plan was to give the series a bumper send-off with a sixteen-episode final season. Under other circumstances that might have been enough, but Lucifer fans wanted more, and the #SaveLucifer campaign was in full force once again. While I'm sure fans are already plotting another campaign to keep Lucifer on the air for the rest of time, but Netflix is adamant that season six is the last hurrah.

The power of fan campaigns has continued to yield unexpected results for both film and Television. Justice League fans were recently rewarded for their #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign with news that Zack Snyder's cut of the movie will be released on HBO Max next year. Sadly, a petition to release a four-hour cut of Revenge of the Sith has also started gathering momentum; we can only hope Disney doesn't get that desperate for new content.

Netflix revealed yesterday that the first part of Lucifer's fifth season will land on August 21st. Production on the second part was mere days away from being completed before they were forced to shut down owing to the pandemic. Filming is expected to resume sometime this year, but at the time of writing, it remains unclear when the second half will be released.