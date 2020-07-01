Created by Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher, the first season of coming of age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever landed on Netflix back in April and became an instant hit with audiences and critics. Featuring a star-making turn from newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a frequently hot-tempered teenager trying to navigate the pitfalls of school while coming to terms with the death of her father. Netflix has renewed the hit series for a second run of ten episodes. Based partly on Kaling's experiences as a first-generation Indian American teenager, Never Have I Ever is a refreshingly funny, and positively charming series.

Without spoiling too much for those who have yet to watch it in one sitting (like I definitely didn't, I did), the series is narrated by the voice inside Devi's head. Well, apart from one episode but I won't spoil who that is, you'll have to watch it (or Google it) to find out. The creative forces behind the show went with the only logical choice to bring the inner voice of a teenage girl with a fiery temper to life. That's right, former professional tennis player and notorious hothead John McEnroe. One word, genius. The series has been praised not only for its painfully accurate depiction of modern school life but for its inclusive cast and breaking stereotypes.

Speaking to Deadline last month, Ramakrishnan spoke passionately on her hopes that the series will inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

“I think it’s great that we have a story like Never Have I Ever but it’s depressing that this is happening in 2020 and even though we can applaud breaking stereotypes but we can’t forget that we still have so much work to do. Devi is only one story. Hopefully, as much as this show inspires other minorities around the world, it will also inspire directors, producers, creators, writers to start bringing that natural inclusion into their shows.”

Ordinarily, season two would likely arrive sometime next year, but with the ongoing pandemic, sizable delays to all TV shows are only to be expected. A handful of movies are readying to resume production with James Cameron back in New Zealand working on Avatar 2, and the cast of Jurassic World Dominion quarantining ahead of filming in a couple of weeks.

The first season of Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix.