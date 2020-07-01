Netflix is bringing its hit drama series Ozark back for a fourth and final season. The award-winning series stars Jason Bateman as an out of his depth financial advisor who becomes entangled laundering money for a dangerous drug cartel. Landing on Netflix in 2017, the series was an instant hit with audiences and critics, Bateman even won an Emmy for his directorial efforts on the season 2 episode Reparations.

While news that the end of one of Netflix's best original offerings is sad, the final season is getting a bumper run with 14 episodes to bring the show to an end. Speaking to Variety, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy had this to say about the expanded final season;

“We’re so happy Netflix recognised the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix added;

"Ozark’ is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close."

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, it remains unclear when the final season will start production, so we could be in for a bit of a wait before we see how things end for the Byrdes. Ozark has been one of many (far too many) TV shows I have binged throughout the lockdown, and with three near-perfect seasons under its belt, Ozark's final chapters have big shoes to fill. Much like many shows on Netflix, the final season will be split into two seven episodes parts released a few months apart.

Ozark season 1-3 is available to stream on Netflix now.