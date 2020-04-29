Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is putting together a Quarantine anthology series titled Social Distance. Hilary Weisman (Orange Is The New Black) will serve as writer/showrunner of the fast-tracked series. Speaking to Deadline, the producers issued a shared statement explaining the need for series that reflects the unique circumstances the world finds itself in at this point in time.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together. The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.”

The entire entertainment industry is currently on hiatus with talk shows, Saturday Night Live, and fundraisers all turning to video streaming platforms like Zoom to make new episodes. Social Distance will be created remotely with cast members filming their own stories. According to Deadline, "The group challenged themselves to do something new by creating and producing virtually so that cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. The writers never meet during the writing process, Velasco directed talent remotely, Weisman Graham runs production from her living room and the cast acts and films themselves from home."

We've already seen how quickly Netflix can put together new content with a Coronavirus explained documentary series already available. Social Distance is the latest series Kohan is working on for the streaming service under her major overall deal with Netflix. There's no word yet on when the series will be available, but it will likely be before the end of the summer.