Deadline has exclusively reported that James Bond's latest adventure, No Time To Die, has bee pushed from its April release date to November. As a reaction to the growing concerns of a global pandemic with the coronavirus, the decision has been made to delay the release by seven months. In a statement shared with Deadline, the team behind Bond revealed the new release date for Daniel Craig's final appearance in the iconic role.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020, with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020.”

No Time To Die is the first major studio release to delay its launch date as a result of the coronavirus, but it's not alone. Disney has pushed the international date for its live-action Mulan remake. In an article on Variety, they reported that “A Disney spokesperson confirmed that the release date for Mulan in the U.S. remains unchanged, but the film will debut in certain foreign markets at a later date.” Naturally, safeguarding lives and the spread of the virus is more important than any movie, but the knock-on effect in the entertainment industry is being felt. The Hollywood Reporter recently published an in-depth article detailing the potential $5 billion loses the global film industry is facing.

It remains unclear if more blockbuster movies will start shifting their release dates, but James Bond isn't the only franchise to be facing a setback. Production on Mission Impossible 7 was recently halted in Italy with Paramount issuing the following statement.