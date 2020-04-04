The Obi-Wan series for Disney+ is back on track and has drafted in a new writer to rework the scripts. After years of speculation and serious talk of a standalone movie, last year brought Star Wars fans the exciting news that Ewan McGregor was returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+ series. While we can all agree that the prequel trilogy is problematic, McGregor was by far one of the most consistent elements of the trilogy. See, it is possible to say something vaguely complimentary about Episodes I-III. However, earlier this year the Obi-Wan series looked to be in trouble as Disney executives wanted to rework the scripts and parted ways with writer Hossein Amini.

At the time, McGregor was quick to quash the rumour mill that the series was going to be majorly delayed or scrapped altogether.

"The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better and they just slid the production to shooting next year. So it’s not as dramatic as it sounds. I just got here tonight and it’s like, ‘Oh my god, look at all this stuff.’ It’s not that dramatic. I think we’re airing the same day and all that stuff. It will have the same release date, I don’t think it will affect the release date. They’re still shooting towards having the series released when it was going to originally release."

Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) has been hired by Disney to work on the scripts. While it remains unclear if McGregor's earlier comments about keeping the original release, production isn't due to start until early 2021. Hopefully, the Coronavirus pandemic will be under control, and all forms of regular life can resume. Reportedly set in the eights years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the Obi-Wan series will fill in the gaps between the prequel and original trilogy. Disney recently rescheduled dozens of future releases including the entirety of Marvel's Phase Four releases. You can find out all the new dates for the likes of Black Widow, and Thor Love and Thunder right here.