Paramount's eagerly awaited follow-up to 2018's A Quiet Place has been officially delayed owning to Coronavirus mere days before it was due to land in cinemas. Deadline previously hinted that Paramount was considering moving the release date of the horror sequel, and now it's official with the studio confirming the news in a statement.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II. We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Director and co-writer took to Instagram to confirm the news;

“To all out A Quiet Place fans. One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said that our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!"

At the time of writing, Paramount has not offered a potential revised release date. A Quiet Place Part 2 joins fellow delayed movies Peter Rabbit 2, and Daniel Craig's farewell to Bond in No Time To Die. Naturally, there is a big question mark hanging over several soon to arrive blockbusters such as Fast & Furious 9, Black Widow, and Mulan that could be faced with expected delays.