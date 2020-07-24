Paramount Pictures has confirmed that a number of its high-profile films won't be arriving in cinemas anywhere this year. Both Top Gun Maverick and A Quiet Place 2 will now land in cinemas a full year on from their original release dates. After more than 30 years, Tom Cruise is back in the hot seat for the long-awaited sequel to one of the movies that made him a household name. Top Gun Maverick was set for a July 2020 launch, but that was later shifted to December shortly after lockdown started. Maverick will now swoop into cinemas on July 2, 2021.

It appears as though Paramount is one of many studios questioning the viability of releasing their tentpole titles this year. Meanwhile, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 2 was set to hit cinemas in March but was amongst the first wave of movies to delay their release. At the time a September date seemed possible, but as the months have rolled on, and other films have tentatively moved into September, Paramount's decision makes sense. However, that's no longer the case as A Quiet Place 2 will now debut on April 23, 2021.

Paramount’s Chris Aronson and Mark Viane offered a short statement promising a must-see theatrical experience in 2021.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres. We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

Many studios have elected to release new films like Trolls World Tour, Greyhound, and Bill & Ted Face The Music through video-on-demand services. In Bill & Ted's case, it will be available in selected cinemas simultaneously. While that model has been a point of contention within the film industry, if every film due out this year did that, we wouldn't have much out in 2021. Some movies have been able to resume filming, but under new COVID guidelines, production could take substantially longer. So we should expect a wealth of delays, and release date changes in the weeks ahead.