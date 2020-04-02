Paramount Pictures has finally set a new date for the abruptly delayed A Quiet Place Part 2 after the film was forced to postpone its release last month. While it is unclear if the Coronavirus pandemic will be over by September (we can only hope), Paramount has tentatively set a September 4th date for the Emily Blut led horror sequel. Naturally, all plans right now could change over time as there is no way of knowing what the next few weeks/months are going to bring.

Meanwhile, having not officially delayed the release of Top Gun: Maverick from its initial June 24th debut to the festive season with a new December 23rd launch date. Well, we've waited over three decades to see Cruise suit up as Maverick again, so a few more months isn't much of an ask. Paramount also moved the dates of a couple of other movies due out this year. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is shifting from May 22 to the potentially ambitious new date of July 31. Meanwhile, the Chris Pratt led The Tomorrow War directed by Chris McCay has moved from December 25th to an as-yet-unspecified date in 2021.

For the most part, the summer movie season as we know it will likely be taking a year off in 2020 with cinemas expected to remain closed along with all other non-essential organisations and businesses. I mentioned earlier that the new Spongebob movie's July launch seemed ambitious as dozens of other movies have stayed clear of the summer. I would love that to be wrong, and July will bring a return to something resembling everyday life and going to the movies with your friends is possible. However, it could well be that life is like this for longer than we want it to be, but those cinemas will reopen one day. Stay safe.