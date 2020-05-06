Paramount has staked its claim on the summer season of 2022 setting June 24 release date for an as-yet-untitled Transformers movie. The future of the franchise remains active despite recent setbacks (more on than in a moment) with an animated prequel from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley and multiple feature films in development.

Ever since the creative and box office lows of Transformers The Last Knight, Paramount have been carefully considering what their next move is in the multi-billion dollar franchise. Generating $600 million worldwide might sound like a roaring success, but it wound up losing Paramount more than $100 million. The smaller scale (and bigger hearted) Bumblebee proved that the long-running series was capable of producing a great film. Grossing more than $468 million globally, it might seem like another misfire, but Bumblebee cost substantially less to make than the average Transformers sequel.

Bumblebee also gave us a glimpse of a live-action war on Cybertron, and I know I'm not alone in wanting to see more of that. The animated prequel from Josh Cooley will reportedly be set on Cybertron exploring the origins of the war between Autobots and Decepticons. As it has been confirmed that the animated prequel is separate from the live-action movies, the prequel has the freedom to take some risks. The script has been written by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and The Wasp), and is on the fast-track as all elements of the animated film can be done within social distancing rules. As to what the live-action Transformers movie that will be landing in cinemas on June 24, 2022, we can only speculate.