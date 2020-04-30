While it might not be the full-on Parks and Recreation reunion episode fans had wanted, NBC aired the fast-tracked quarantine charity special of the much-loved sitcom on April 30th. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, all return for the one-off episode with plenty of unexpected cameos. Co-creator Michael Schur spoke to Variety about how the special came about so quickly.

“I honestly didn’t think that ‘Parks and Rec’ was ever going to reunite for any reason, just because I felt like that show had a point to make, and I felt like we’d made it, and we ended the show and it just didn’t seem like there was a compelling reason.But this is a compelling reason. This is as compelling a reason as there is.”

All proceeds raised from the episode will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund While lots of TV shows are adapting to the lockdown to make new episodes, Schur spoke openly about the sustainability of making TV in the current circumstances.