While it might not be the full-on Parks and Recreation reunion episode fans had wanted, NBC aired the fast-tracked quarantine charity special of the much-loved sitcom on April 30th. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, all return for the one-off episode with plenty of unexpected cameos. Co-creator Michael Schur spoke to Variety about how the special came about so quickly.
“I honestly didn’t think that ‘Parks and Rec’ was ever going to reunite for any reason, just because I felt like that show had a point to make, and I felt like we’d made it, and we ended the show and it just didn’t seem like there was a compelling reason.But this is a compelling reason. This is as compelling a reason as there is.”
All proceeds raised from the episode will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund While lots of TV shows are adapting to the lockdown to make new episodes, Schur spoke openly about the sustainability of making TV in the current circumstances.
“Is there anything about this that points the way forward for TV production? And the answer is a resounding no. For me, this is not the way TV is be supposed to be made. It required an incredible amount of basically goodwill volunteer work, or guild minimum, union minimum volunteer work from sound designers and editors and supervisors and all sorts of people really just doing it, because it’s a fundraiser, because it was fun to get the cast back together. But, you know, TV is a team sport. From the very beginning to the very end, it’s about groups of people functioning in holistic ways with each other, and collaborating and being in the same room at the same time. And, you know, I don’t think there’s any way that this is a sustainable method for making television.”