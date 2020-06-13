Roland Emmerich's 90s throwback disaster movie just found its leading man with PatrickWilson signing up to star in Moonfall. The title is quite literally the premise with the Moon on a collision course with the Earth and only Wilson's 'disgraced astronaut who’s called back into action' can save the day. Emmerich is, of course, best known for sci-fi hits like Stargate, and Independence Day, but with 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow his love of disaster movies as a genre has remained a constant over the years.

Reuniting with Emmerich after last year's box office flop Midway, Wilson will be in stellar company with Halle Berry, Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World) and Josh Gad (playing a Jeff Goldblum type eccentric scientist) also on board. Much like 90s blockbuster Argamgeddon, Wilson will lead a band of misfits who must venture to the lunar surface to (somehow) put the moon back in its orbit or something seemingly impossible. The script comes to us from Emmerich and 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen (Extinction), and in all honesty, sounds like the type of big-budget disaster movie we haven't seen in some time. That said,

Frequent Roland Emmerich collaborator Dean Devlin made his directorial debut on the 2017 movie Geostorm, which could have been the best big-budget spoof of all time if it wasn't played so deathly serious. To find a recent disaster movie that was pretty good (and a box office hit) we have to journey back in time to 2015 for San Andreas starring Dwayne Johnson. Over the years, the disaster genre has produced some movies so howlingly bad they become cult classics. Remember the 2003 film The Core? Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank, Delroy Lindo, and Stanley Tucci, venture to the Earth's core to set off nuclear bombs to restart the Earth's rotation. Utter dross! Yet somehow it's so over the top it becomes an inspired work of ridiculousness. Moonfall is currently targeting a 2021 release date with production tentatively set for later this year.