Universal's Dark Universe might have failed to launch the shared cinematic universe they were expecting, but there is still plenty of life left in their classic monsters. Earlier this year it was revealed that producer Jason Blum (Us, The Purge) was putting together a fresh take on Invisible Man with Leigh Whannell writing and directing. Well, Universal is channelling some serious Monster Squad vibes with their newly announced Dark Army from Spy and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

According to Deadline, Dark Army will "include characters from Universal’s classic monster library and original characters created by Feig." Plot details remain unclear; what we do know is that Dark Army is based on an original idea by Feig, so should we expect a more comedic approach? Feig might not seem like a natural choice for a horror laced project, but Feig showed gusto with his dark comedy-thriller A Simple Favour that was released last year. I won't spoil it if you've not seen A Simple Favour, but it is has a few nasty surprises.

Ultimately, Universal's collection of classic monsters deserve to be on the big screen, and giant-sized adventures like the Tom Cruise led The Mummy isn't the way to bring them back. The response to the 2017 Mummy reboot was so bad that Universal dropped Bill Condon's Bride of Frankenstein mere months before it was due to start filming. On the upside, at least Universal learned that shared cinematic universes couldn't be forced after they made one box office flop. Warner Bros took significantly longer to work out that they should be doing what Marvel can't, rather than replicate the MCU formula.

Meanwhile, Paul Feig is back on romantic comedy duties with his next project Last Christmas. Arriving later this year, Emila Clarke, Henry Golding, and Emma Thompson (who also co-writes the script) star in the festive comedy that's set for release on November 8.